While more than 130 properties found new owners in Buchanan County's delinquent tax sale this week, one historic building remains in limbo.

“The Livestock Exchange Building had over $12,000 of interest penalty taxes against it,” said Peggy Campbell, Buchanan County's collector of revenue. “This is the third time I have offered it. There have been no bidders and nobody who has been interested in it, so at this ,point it is available to the county trustee to market and negotiate a price and get it back into viable hands.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.