The Livestock Exchange Building currently is owned by the nonprofit Friends of St. Joseph. Ahead of the tax sale, the group said in a press release it hoped the tax sale would bring a new beginning to the Livestock Exchange Building and not an end.
While more than 130 properties found new owners in Buchanan County's delinquent tax sale this week, one historic building remains in limbo.
“The Livestock Exchange Building had over $12,000 of interest penalty taxes against it,” said Peggy Campbell, Buchanan County's collector of revenue. “This is the third time I have offered it. There have been no bidders and nobody who has been interested in it, so at this ,point it is available to the county trustee to market and negotiate a price and get it back into viable hands.”
The tax sale in Missouri takes place on the fourth Monday of August each year. Campbell said this week's tax sale, which included 460 properties, was the longest she has seen in her time as county collector.
“There were a few bidding wars on certain properties when more than one person wanted them,” Campbell said. “It was not the largest tax sale, but it was the longest. We went about an hour and 15 minutes longer than any other tax sale I’ve seen and I've been here 39 years.”
The Livestock Exchange Building officially opened back in June of 1899 and it is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
“When we purchased the structure, we had every hope and reason to believe others would join in the effort, including units of government and industry leaders, as the task of saving one of the greatest buildings in St. Joseph’s history was too immense for a small nonprofit,” the release, which was issued ahead of the sale, reads.
Ron Hook, Buchanan County's Western District Commissioner, said Friends of St. Joseph have not paid taxes on the building for four years.
“It's four years of taxes behind,” Hook said. “They call themselves the Friends of St Joseph, LLC, and, of course, we don't need friends like that if they're not going to pay their taxes.”
In previous news coverage, those associated with Friends of St. Joseph said they've spent thousands of dollars to shore up the building over the years.
Hook said he thinks the structure's condition could be a factor deterring people from purchasing the historic building.
“Probably the deplorable shape that it's in right now,” Hook said. “Past owners, current owners just have not done anything to it and they've let the weather just beat it to pieces. They've had vandalism in there. They've had a fire in there and they're just not taking care of it. Just like any other property in St. Joesph that just falls pieces, people don't take care of it.”
Campbell agreed that the building needs immense work.
“I think there's a lot of work involved and keeping it protected, keeping it to where it is safe to be around is going to involve a lot of money,” Campbell said. “It's going to take someone who has a lot of love for the building to take it and work it through ... all of its intricacies.”
The county now has the role of deciding the next steps for the Livestock Exchange Building.
“What's going to happen as far as the county goes is that we'll take a look at the building,” Hook said. “There will be some interested people that probably have property up next to it that might be interested in it and we're going to find out what their intentions are with it. We’ll set up a process and possibly bidding for them or for anybody to have options in getting it.”
However, there are rules for the building due to its spot on the register of historic places.
“There are some guidelines and follow-ups that need to be done with the city of St. Joseph before anybody does anything to it, whether it's a remodel or tear down,” Hook said.
