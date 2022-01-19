EDITOR’S NOTE: This is a recurring segment previewing the upcoming municipal election races. Below is a feature on the remaining four candidates in the council at-large race. You can find Part 1 on the other five candidates here. Next week will preview the municipal judge race.
Four candidates in the at-large city council race are relying on their backgrounds to push them through the primaries and eventually on the St. Joseph’s governing body in April.
Kenneth Reeder, 70, said he is running to give a stronger voice to the taxpayers. It’s also the reason why he said he would keep his position on the St. Joseph School District Board of Education if elected.
“I think it’s going to be a good coagulation between the school district and the city council,” Reeder said. “Everybody knows I’m going to speak my mind, and the first person I’m there for is the taxpayer.”
At least once a month, meetings for the city council and the school board overlap. But Reeder said it wouldn’t be a problem, and he would be able to hold both positions. He has the idea of changing one of the meeting times to make it work.
His top priority is keeping the Interstate 229 double-decker bridge in place while developing the riverfront further north.
“They use one of the false talking points about how (the bridge) is going to open up our riverfront, false,” Reeder said. “The railroad is still going to be there and we’re going to fix up that part of the riverfront to look into the rear end of Elwood. No, it doesn’t even make sense. Open up to what? All the riverfront development is north, all the way up to here.”
Randy Schultz, 59, is a project manager estimator for the Waldinger Corporation, an electrical, mechanical and plumbing contractor in town. His career in construction is why infrastructure is his top priority.
“Other candidates are going to keep the town clean, keep the town safe,” Schultz said. “But I think I’ve got an advantage on the infrastructure part that I’ve actually been in construction for 34 years now and know how things work.”
He specifically wants to focus on the wastewater treatment plant and the people who work there, who he said are “unsung heroes.”
“Those are the hardest-working guys you’ve ever met,” Schultz said. “Most people wouldn’t even go into those places. They couldn’t stand the smell of it. These guys go in there every day and do a great job … I would love to help them out, get them better working conditions, get them better salaries, get them better insurance.”
Kenton Randolph, 52, is also relying on his career experience. For 23 years, he has owned and operated Randolph Seating and Mobility, a store that offers mobility solutions for those with physical disabilities. He said his business experience gives him an advantage.
“I care about the future of St. Joseph and I want to see good things happen to St. Joseph,” Randolph said. “I’ve been a businessman for over 23 years when I founded my own company. I bring a pretty good business perspective to city council.”
He said St. Joseph needs long-term solutions to set the foundation for future growth.
“We have to make St. Joseph a desirable place to want to be,” Randolph said. “So by building the blocks of making St. Joseph a beautiful place to live, a safe place to live, a growth environment is going to definitely increase our population here.”
Jeff Schomburg, 52, is the co-owner of Kruse’s Auto Center. His business experience has helped him realize that economic growth is needed to increase St. Joseph’s population.
“We need to retain people,” Schomburg said. “We need to keep the youth here. I think we need to do that by growing the businesses here.”
He said to achieve this there needs to be better connection between the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce, local businesses and the city council. This business minded approach will spur more proactive decisions, eventually leading to a “trickle-down” effect, he said.
“If you can attract more people here, it’s going to be more money in everybody’s pockets,” Schomburg said. “It’s kind of a trickle down theory — the better you can do, the cleaner the city will be. If you can get everybody to buy into everything of what St. Joe’s all about, I think St. Joe will be a great city again, and it’s still a great city. But I think we can be a lot better.”
The at-large council race will hold primaries Feb. 8 and the general election is April 5.
