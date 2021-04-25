The Friends of the Animal Shelter have fundraised the money needed to receive $1 million in Capital Improvement Program dollars for a new animal shelter.
The current shelter has limited space. It’s tucked behind the water protection facility off of Stockyards Expressway with little open area. A gas station sits across the street and a tire center butts up against the building next door.
The new shelter, on the east side of town off of Corporate Drive, is two stories and 18,000 square feet — twice as big as the current one. It has plenty of grass and more room, not only for the animals but also community activities.
“We have really limited outdoor space and we don’t have room to expand on that here,” said Aubrey Silvey, the humane educator at the St. Joseph Animal Control and Rescue. “At our new building, we’re going to be able to get the dogs outdoors a lot more, have more room for exercise and socialization. So all around, it’s just going to be a massive improvement for the animals and for us.”
The new shelter, which was bought for $600,000, will bring a quieter, more stress-free environment for the animals. Right now, cats and dogs are housed in the same room, which isn’t ideal, but the new shelter will be able to separate them.
“We’re going to have areas that are dedicated for intake of animals versus here we just have one entrance, so everything comes through the front door and can get kind of crazy and stressful for the animals that are coming in,” Silvey said.
But funds for the new facility weren’t just handed to the Friends of the Animal Shelter. The group had to prove to the city that it had skin in the game too. To receive the $1 million in CIP funds, the volunteer group had to fundraise $1.5 million.
“I think they just wanted to make sure that we were serious,” said Whitney Zoghby, the president of Friends of the Animal Shelter. “I think it’s a little bit scary for them to give a city project to a nonprofit, and they wanted to make sure that it was something that we really could fundraise for. I think we surprised everyone, and it really shows how much support we have from businesses and individuals in the community.”
The Friends of the Animal Shelter have raised about $1.7 million through the usual annual events, but they also had to be clever during the pandemic.
“We’ve put together a lot of annual fundraisers as well as kind of creative, unique ones, especially during COVID,” Zoghby said. “A lot of the large fundraisers that we usually do couldn’t happen last year, so we did a lot of social media campaigning, a lot of virtual type fundraising activities.”
The CIP funds won’t be available until fiscal year 2023, which means the new shelter won’t be renovated and open for a couple more years. Yet, staff and volunteers are excited about what the new shelter will mean for the animals.
“We knew that this was something that the community and its animals needed,” Zoghby said. “The current shelter is just not adequate for what our community means now. Meeting best sheltering practices is really important, not only for the staff, but the volunteers who go down there and spend time with those animals on a daily basis.”
