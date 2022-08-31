More than 50 rural bridges throughout Northwest Missouri will finally be receiving some much-needed attention and upkeep.
Around $35 million has been allocated to these projects throughout the region, which include several projects that are over $1 million projects on bridges that are, in some cases, wood-surfaced.
In Buchanan County, one of those wood bridges is on Ajax Road going over the Whitehead Creek. This project will total $1,075,000. Western District County Commissioner Ron Hook, who also serves on the Metropolitan Planning Organization, said getting bridges long-awaited work is important for rural areas where farmers travel every day.
"Repairing the bridges and getting bridges up to no weight limit is huge for the farmer to get grain from farm to market," Hook said.
Renovations would allow farmers to take a more direct route to market. He said while many think first about large highway infrastructure projects, work like this can not be neglected, and he is glad it is getting addressed.
"If there's a lot of traffic, they (MODOT) have to spend more time on those. The ones out in the rural, it's usually sight unseen, and if there's not a problem with them, we just can't kind of keep going on day after day like we normally do and not much gets done," Hook said. "With the new infrastructure bill, it's taking care of some bridges that desperately need to be taken care of."
Each county presented MODOT with three bridges prioritized by need. Hook said the project will last at least three years due to the sheer amount of bridge crews together, and each bridge will take at least a year to be completed.
