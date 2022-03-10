city hall (copy)

Two political forums are being held next week with candidates for the upcoming school board and municipal elections.

 File photo | News-Press NOW

As the April 5 general election approaches, many organizations are hosting candidate forums.

The Grace Calvary Chapel is holding a forum Monday from 6:30 to 9 p.m. with candidates for school board, municipal judge, council and mayor. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Historic neighborhoods Harris Kemper, Museum Hill and Old Town North are sponsoring a forum Tuesday at the East Hills Library. The discussion will be with the council and mayoral candidates from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Both forums are free to attend.

Quinn Ritzdorf can be reached at quinn.ritzdorf@newspressnow.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.