As the April 5 general election approaches, many organizations are hosting candidate forums.
The Grace Calvary Chapel is holding a forum Monday from 6:30 to 9 p.m. with candidates for school board, municipal judge, council and mayor. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Historic neighborhoods Harris Kemper, Museum Hill and Old Town North are sponsoring a forum Tuesday at the East Hills Library. The discussion will be with the council and mayoral candidates from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Both forums are free to attend.
