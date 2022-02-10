The Mosaic Life Care Foundation is asking the city of St. Joseph for $4 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds, a key contribution for its proposed $16 million Children’s Discovery Center project.
The Children’s Discovery Center will engage children, from birth to 10 years old, with hands-on learning experiences that “teach the basics of health and wellness.”
Mosaic Life Care Foundation, the philanthropic branch of the local hospital system that supports community initiatives, said the center is expected to bring about 60,000 visits annually in the first couple of years and could grow to up to 90,000 with an average cost of $10 per person.
Julie Gaddie, the president of Mosaic Life Care Foundation, said the model will be self-sustaining from day one with the investment of $4 million apiece from the city and Buchanan County. The Mosaic health system will be giving $5 million and the foundation is investing its own $3 million in the project.
During a work session Monday, City Councilman PJ Kovac was the only elected official who vocally opposed using ARPA funds for this project. He said the money could be spent for better projects and didn’t think Mosaic needed financial help.
City Councilman Brian Myers disagreed. He said the Children’s Discovery Center is not only an educational opportunity for young kids but it's a chance to grow back the city’s population, especially among young families.
“Quite frankly, there's a lack of things for people with young families to do in this town,” Myers said. “We can either keep doing the same things over and over again and continue to get a different result, or we can take fund money and invest in something that has a proven track record in other communities across this country.”
The foundation looked at similar facilities in Sioux City, Iowa, and Topeka, Kansas. Gaddie said the plan is to build off and exceed those examples and be a “world-class” destination that will bring in tourism.
The construction of the Children’s Discovery Center is expected to cost between $16 and $19 million. Any additional funds outside the stated investments will be raised by the foundation. Gaddie said the center could be built in a to-be-determined location in two years, which Myers said could help revitalize Downtown.
“This also is an opportunity for us to not only take care of a property that is either largely blighted or mostly empty, depending on which location they decide upon, but it also makes St. Joseph a draw for schools, school-aged children and families with school-aged children to come into the area,” Myers said.
The foundation is looking at two potential locations with rooftop access and a view of the Missouri River. One is the Plymouth Building on the corner of Sixth and Felix streets, which is owned by Mosaic Life Care and could be donated to the foundation. The other is the U.S. Bank building on the corner of Fifth and Francis streets.
The city council will vote on the $4 million ARPA contract during an upcoming meeting.
Also at the work session Monday, City Manager Bryan Carter said the Joseph Company has withdrawn its application for $200,000 of ARPA funds. The council will decide how to distribute that money.
The only other contract left from the first installment of the $19 million in ARPA money is with the Noyes Home, which is still being finalized.
