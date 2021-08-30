Missouri saw more than 56,000 people sign up for a medical marijuana card last year.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services released its annual report spanning from Dec. 6, 2019, to Dec. 5, 2020.
“It is an honor to be a part of the great success of this new medical industry in Missouri. I continue to be amazed at how hard our team is working in order to help our facilities provide this alternative medicine for the state’s fast-growing patient base,” said Lyndall Fraker, director of the Section for Medical Marijuana Regulation, in a statement.
While 56,448 new licenses were granted, just more than 12,000 were renewed, showing a boom in patients who sought a card. In program year 2019, almost 23,000 people had active patient licenses. During the last program year, that number increased to more than 69,000 active patient licenses.
Among qualifying patients, the top condition listed was a physical or psychological dependence on more serious drugs that lead the patients to obtain a medical marijuana card.
Just behind were patients who had chronic medical conditions. The least-used criterion was a patient with a terminal illness.
The majority of active patients were between 30 to 39 years old, while 18- to 29-year-olds made up just more than 15% of active patients. Those 70 and over made up just under 5%.
According to the state’s data, Buchanan County had between 501 and 1,000 active medical marijuana patients. Platte County had more than 1,001 patients, while all other Northwest Missouri counties had less than 500 patients.
DHSS officials acknowledged in their report that the COVID-19 pandemic caused a delay in licensing facilities and that those facilities came online slower than planned.
DHSS handed out the first licenses, for testing, transportation and cultivation, in December of 2019. The department didn’t conduct its first inspection until June 1, 2020.
According to its annual report, DHSS completed its program implementation in just under 23 months. Only five states implemented faster programs, according to an internal study by DHSS.
The fastest state, Oklahoma, completed its implementation in four months but also granted unlimited dispensary licenses.
Under Missouri’s program, the state can license up to 192 dispensaries, according to the agency. Three dispensaries surrendered their licenses, while one license was revoked.
Last year, DHSS launched two investigations into fraudulent physician certification forms. The agency determined about 1,000 patients had submitted forms with unauthorized physician signatures. Those patients were able to submit new forms or had their licenses deactivated.
More than 600 doctors in Missouri are authorized to certify patients for medical marijuana, according to the state.
During the program’s first year, it transferred $2.1 million to the Missouri Veterans Commission, the constitutionally designated agency to receive profits from medical marijuana in the state.
