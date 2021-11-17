city hall (copy)

A total of 20 people have filed for the city elections.

 File photo | News-Press NOW

Two new candidates have filed for the city elections in February, bringing the total to 20 as of Wednesday.

Pat Jones, a former city councilwoman, is running in District 1 against incumbent Madison Davis.

Jason Soper, an assistant city attorney, has joined the municipal judge race.

Ken Reeder, who is currently on the St. Joseph School Board, has pulled petitions for mayor, council at-large and council District 1. He has not filed for any race.

Potential candidates have until 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, to turn in their petitions.

The following candidates have filed for the election:

Mayor

John Josendale

Gary Lewis

Gary Wilkinson

Council At-Large

Brenda Blessing

Carl Jennings

Marty Novak

Kent O’Dell

Kenton Randolph

Randy Schultz

Council District 1

Madison Davis

Pat Jones

Council District 2

Aaron Armstrong

Mike Bodde

Taylor Crouse

Council District 3

Andrew Trout

Council District 4

Michael Grimm

Russell Moore

Municipal Judge

Ted Elo

Terri Lowdon

Jason Soper

Quinn Ritzdorf can be reached at quinn.ritzdorf@newspressnow.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.