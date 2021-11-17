Two new candidates have filed for the city elections in February, bringing the total to 20 as of Wednesday.
Pat Jones, a former city councilwoman, is running in District 1 against incumbent Madison Davis.
Jason Soper, an assistant city attorney, has joined the municipal judge race.
Ken Reeder, who is currently on the St. Joseph School Board, has pulled petitions for mayor, council at-large and council District 1. He has not filed for any race.
Potential candidates have until 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, to turn in their petitions.
The following candidates have filed for the election:
Mayor
John Josendale
Gary Lewis
Gary Wilkinson
Council At-Large
Brenda Blessing
Carl Jennings
Marty Novak
Kent O’Dell
Kenton Randolph
Randy Schultz
Council District 1
Madison Davis
Pat Jones
Council District 2
Aaron Armstrong
Mike Bodde
Taylor Crouse
Council District 3
Andrew Trout
Council District 4
Michael Grimm
Russell Moore
Municipal Judge
Ted Elo
Terri Lowdon
Jason Soper
