Conservation efforts in Northwest Missouri could get a boost from a piece of legislation working its way through Congress.
The Recovering America’s Wildlife Act would provide more than $20 million to the Missouri Department of Conservation, which could then finance local projects. The legislation currently is in committee, and Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., visited St. Joseph last week to support it.
Missouri Western State University has worked with the Missouri Department of Conservation to provide research opportunities. Most recently, the John Rushin Teaching and Research Prairie provided space for research right on the campus of Missouri Western.
Dr. Mark Mills, the biology chair at Missouri Western, said it is important to not only protect those endangered species but also ones that are at a threat of becoming endangered.
“It’s better to be proactive ... to actually get ahead of the game and try to address habitat management issues, conservation issues before they become a crisis stage,” Mills said.
Mills said this legislation is something he and his students could see a positive impact from in real-time instead of just reading about it in their textbooks.
“We want our students to have applied experiences, and in the case of biology and ecology and wildlife students, that would include things that are related to this bill where students can actually benefit because they would be participating in the kinds of studies ... that would be directly benefited by this money,” Mills said.
Sara Parker Pauley, Missouri Department of Conservation director, said funding the legislation would provide could go a long way to protecting wildlife in Missouri.
“Over 600 species in Missouri are on our list of species of greatest conservation need, meaning those populations are in decline and we hear about new extinctions all the time,” she said. “The Fish and Wildlife Service announced even in the last month over 23 species that they are declaring officially extinct, so we still have a lot of work to do.”
Parker Pauley said that current funding only allows for 5% of state wildlife action plans to be implemented.
“Five percent isn’t going to solve the problem, so this critically important funding will allow us here in Missouri to implement what we call our comprehensive conservation wildlife strategy,” Parker Pauley said.
