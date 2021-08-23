Officials with the Missouri Department of Transportation are again moving forward with plans for changes to the Interstate 229 double-decker bridge.
During the next three weeks, MoDOT is meeting with local businesses and organizations, including the Downtown Association and Hillyard, to discuss five proposed alternatives to the current roadway, according to MoDOT's website about the project.
Alternative #1 — Arterials East
The double-decker bridge is removed and traffic is routed through Downtown streets, including Sixth, Fourth, Third, Francis and Felix.
Alternative #2 — Second Street and Main Street
The double-decker bridge is removed and a two- to four-lane road is constructed at grade in the same location as the bridge, between the railroad tracks and the Missouri River, except for a section between U.S. Route 59 and Messanie Street.
Alternative #3 — Roundabouts
The double-decker bridge is removed and a two- to four-lane road is constructed at grade in the same location as the bridge, between the railroad tracks and the Missouri River, except for a section between Messanie Street and Francis Street that will include a roundabout.
A modified proposal for Alternative #3 includes a signalized intersection instead of the roundabout.
Alternative #4 — McArthur Drive Extension
The double-decker bridge is removed and a "scenic," at-grade, two-lane parkway is built from McArthur Drive, on the north end, to a new bridge that connects to Duncan Street, on the south end. The parkway will be in the same location as the existing double-decker bridge.
Alternative #5 — Boulevard East of Tracks
A portion of I-229 is removed and replaced with a four-lane boulevard that would run on the east side, parallel with the railroad tracks. This proposal would include an elevated structure between Edmond Street and St. Joseph Avenue. I-229 would connect with Downtown by a signalized intersection at Charles and Edmond streets.
All five of these alternatives would require partial or full de-designation of I-229 as an interstate.
MoDOT is also considering the option of leaving the I-229 double-decker bridge, which would require major rehabilitation and maintenance.
These are just the main alternatives proposed by MoDOT. There has been discussion of also taking the interstate across the Missouri River into Kansas.
For more information on the I-229 project, visit stjoe229.com.
