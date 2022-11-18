The current design of the intersection is “treacherous”, according to City Councilman Marty Novak. Alabama Street intersects with U.S. 59 at a curve, requiring drivers to navigate odd angles and multiple medians.
“It’s a pretty dangerous intersection to start out with,” said Roger Polling, a local resident. “It’s getting busier and busier as we go.”
Rather than having traffic from both directions on Alabama Street intersect with U.S. 59 at the same location, MoDOT will separate two entrance and exit routes by about 700 feet, making the intersection less congested.
MoDOT is also widening U.S. 59 to add a third lane. Whenever a train crosses Alabama Street, traffic tends to back up on U.S. 59. The addition of a third lane will help keep traffic moving.
“When trains go through and block the intersection, cars can start having some storage space for a while and that should allow U.S. 59 traffic to keep traveling through, because right now obviously when a train goes through, traffic does back up from time to time so that’ll help with congestion and should help with safety as well,” said Shannon Kusilek, the Northwest district design engineer for MoDOT.
MoDOT hopes the project will also help cut down the accident rate at the intersection, which is higher than the state average.
“It’s been an intersection that’s been on the radar for a number of years,” Kusilek. “We had some federal fund earmarks that were expiring and we decided to use it for this intersection.”
But the $6 million to $8 million project is still a long way off. MoDOT won’t start accepting construction bids until March 2024 and work will begin later that summer.
“It won’t be closed completely,” Kusilek said. “There’ll be intermittent closures, parts they can construct at times. But when there is a closure that would affect one-way traffic in a certain direction, we will do some detours for people.”
Novak said the project is needed and will benefit South Siders.
“They’re talking about kind of straightening out 59 and then making those exits a lot more clear, easier, accessible, and put a third lane in there so it gives people room to negotiate and navigate,” Novak said. “It’s going to be a great thing. It will benefit the area and the South Side.”
