Marty Liles, the district engineer for the Northwest District of the Missouri Department of Transportation, goes through the multiple projects that Northwest Missouri roads and infrastructure will see over the next few years.
Improvements are on the way for Northwest Missouri roads.
The Missouri Department of Transportation commission will meet later this month in Springfield to review bids for planning and developing upcoming road projects statewide. Marty Liles, the district engineer for MoDOT’s Northwest District, said once bids are awarded, scheduling and work on the projects can move forward.
Legislation was passed at the state level to focus $100 million on low-volume road resurfacing. The money was divided up between the seven MoDOT districts in the state. In the Northwest District, 53% of the funds were given to use on road projects in the area.
These roads can be categorized into different groups, which are interstates, major highways, minor highways and low-volume roads. Minor highways see 400 vehicles or above and low-volume roads have traffic of 400 vehicles a day or less.
Inflation and limited numbers of employees in the workforce have presented some challenges in getting road projects done.
“Because of the inflation that’s come in, you’re not getting as much for what you’re paying for it in the past, “ Liles said. “The contractors are having issues of having the workforce to be able to get out there and do the job. They’re constantly trying to increase their crews to do more work.”
The warm months are when most asphalt projects take place. The season for these projects can range from April until November.
“Mid-April is normally when the weather up here allows for them to start doing some work ... that’s all based on the weather at that time,” Liles said. “They’ll continue projects all summer long until the weather and the winter kind of catches up with them.”
During the winter months, MoDOT transitions from doing asphalt work to preparing for storms and taking snow off the roadways.
