Marty Liles

Marty Liles, the district engineer for the Northwest District of the Missouri Department of Transportation, goes through the multiple projects that Northwest Missouri roads and infrastructure will see over the next few years.

Improvements are on the way for Northwest Missouri roads.

The Missouri Department of Transportation commission will meet later this month in Springfield to review bids for planning and developing upcoming road projects statewide. Marty Liles, the district engineer for MoDOT’s Northwest District, said once bids are awarded, scheduling and work on the projects can move forward.

