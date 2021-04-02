The Interstate 229 bridge sees more than 70,000 vehicles go through the Downtown area each day, and after years of wear and tear, the Missouri Department of Transportation is deciding whether to rehab the route or create an entirely different one.
Since 2018, MoDOT has been conducting an environmental study to determine the best use of federal funds for the I-229 bridge. The decision must address the bridge’s condition, traffic movements and St. Joseph’s revitalization efforts, including the Riverfront project.
“Is it worth the money to put the rehab in or should we consider doing something different? That's why we're doing the environmental study,” said Shannon Kusilek, the district planning manager with the Missouri Department of Transportation. “That's what environmental studies are for, is to determine what's the best approach for using federal dollars.”
MoDOT, the Metropolitan Planning Organization and the City of St. Joseph have worked together to come up with a variety of alternatives to the I-229 bridge. Some use existing portions of I-229, while others divert traffic to city streets.
The latest proposal from the Metropolitan Planning Organization is a four-lane boulevard that would run parallel to the BNSF railroad tracks. The boulevard would connect I-229 with Downtown St. Joseph via a signalized intersection at Charles and Edmond streets and ramps at St. Joseph Avenue.
“I love the concept, kind of like a river view boulevard — four lanes at ground level and leaving some room for Riverfront development, Downtown area there,” said St. Joseph Mayor Bill McMurray. “I think it's a great concept.”
Rehabbing the bridge would cost about $50 to $60 million — the same amount for building a new alternative route. But Kusilek said maintaining roads is easier than a double-decker bridge and would save money in the long run.
However, if MoDOT decides on the boulevard concept, it will lose its interstate status. This means any projects or programs on that road will receive only 80% of federal funds, instead of the 90% interstates receive. This is a deterrent for some city councilmembers.
“We just really don't want to lose the interstate status and a lot of people feel that way,” said City Councilman Marty Novak. “If there was a vote that I could put to say, ‘No, we don't want to do this,’ but consequently, most of this is in the state's hands.”
The elimination of the I-229 bridge would open up property for the development of the Riverfront. Right now, the city has avoided developing that area until a decision on I-229 is made.
“That would really allow for the maximum development of that Robidoux Landing site as part of the Riverfront master plan to get people in that area and then to explore the Riverfront as you go north,” said Clint Thompson, the city's planning and community development director.
Some alternative routes would go through current properties and businesses. Both MoDOT and the city are meeting with owners to hear their opinions.
“There'll be a Section 106 review that will be done on the property to understand the potential negative effect to any property along the proposed corridor,” Thompson said. “We've been working directly with property owners and speaking to them about alignments and potential impact.”
MoDOT will present its preferred alternative later this summer. While MoDOT officials will make the ultimate decision, they hope to get approval from the Metropolitan Planning Organization and the city.
(1) comment
So you feel there we be a lot of development in a flood plain?
