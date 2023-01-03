Election 2022 Missouri Senate (copy)

Republican Eric Schmitt delivers a victory speech in the race for U.S. Senate on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Maryland Heights, Missouri. Schmitt defeated Democratic challenger Trudy Busch Valentine.

 Associated Press

Sen. Eric Schmitt took his oath of office in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, officially kicking off his six-year term for the U.S. Congress.

“Honored to be sworn into the U.S. Senate today and become the 2000th person to serve in that chamber,” Schmitt tweeted. “Thank you, Missouri. I will be your champion.”

