Schmitt was one of 34 senators who swore in on Tuesday. Vice President Kamala Harris gave the oath of office to both newly elected and reelected senators.
The tradition, which dates back to after the Civil War, includes senators raising their right hand and repeating the following oath after the Vice President.
“I do solemnly swear that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter: So, help me God,” Harris said.
Schmitt, a Republican, was elected in November to replace retiring Sen. Roy Blunt, who represented Missouri in the Senate since 2011 and in the House of Representatives before that starting in 1997. Schmitt selected Blunt to escort Schmitt down the aisle to take his oath. It is customary for the senator-elect to select a senator from their own state.
“I’m truly humbled and honored by the opportunity to continue to serve the people of the great state of Missouri as a United States Senator,” Schmitt said in a written statement. “I will continue to serve as a champion for all Missourians, to fight for the farmers, the small business owners and Missouri parents and families and will continue to push back on government intrusion and overreach at every step. This is a new day, and I’m excited for what comes next.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.