It's looking more like another legislative session in Missouri will go by with no sports gaming bill passed.
Kansas passed a sports gambling bill last week, but State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, said he foresees that similar legislation will not be approved in the remaining two weeks of the session in Missouri. Luetkemeyer said the state is going to continue to lose tax dollars to Kansas and other border states, including Iowa, that have legalized sports gambling.
"The reality is if we had a clean sportsbook betting bill ... I have no question in my mind if that bill came for a vote in the Senate it would pass overwhelmingly and it would pass with bipartisan support," Luetkemeyer said. "It's unfortunate because we're going to see educational tax dollars leaving to Kansas and other states that have legalized sports betting."
A bill passed by the Missouri House was heard on the Senate floor last week and amendments were added by State Sen. Mike Bernskoetter, R-Jefferson City, that would include electronic gaming machines that are sometimes found at bars, truck stops and other non-casino locations. However, after the amendment was added, a lengthy filibuster took place.
Luetkemeyer sponsored a similar bill to the one that was on the floor last week. He said he believes the addition of electronic gaming machines was added to try to get them approved as they otherwise wouldn't be on their own.
"I think it is really important that we pass a sportsbook betting bill this legislative session," Luetkemeyer said.
Electronic gaming machines have derailed the progress of sports gambling in previous years as well, and Luetkemeyer said he has heard of efforts by third-party groups to put an initiative on a statewide ballot by getting signatures, but he is unsure of the progress.
