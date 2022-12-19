The TikTok logo is seen on a cell phone on Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston. North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum has banned the popular social media app TikTok from devices owned by the state government's executive branch, joining several other Republican governors who have done so citing the platform's Chinese ownership and growing national security worries.
FILE - The TikTok logo is seen on a cell phone on Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston. North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum has banned the popular social media app TikTok from devices owned by the state government's executive branch, joining several other Republican governors who have done so citing the platform's Chinese ownership and growing national security worries. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)
FILE - The TikTok logo is seen on a cell phone on Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston. North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum has banned the popular social media app TikTok from devices owned by the state government's executive branch, joining several other Republican governors who have done so citing the platform's Chinese ownership and growing national security worries. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)
A bill, sponsored by Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo, would ban federal employees from using TikTok on government devices if passed in the House of Representatives.
S.1143 passed with unanimous consent last Wednesday in the Senate, but the House of Representatives would need to approve the bill before the end of the congressional session.
Some agencies like the Department of Defense and Homeland Security already ban TikTok from government-owned devices.
TikTok’s parent company is ByteDance, a company based in China. Supporters of the ban worry the app could be used to spy on Americans.
“Never has the security threat to the American people from the Chinese Communist Party been more grave, and never has the determination on the part of the Chinese Communist Party to leverage every possible asset, every possible platform to gather information, personal information from the American people, been more serious than it is now,” said Hawley on the Senate floor after the bill passed.
Top administration officials have said there are some legitimate concerns.
"We do have national security concerns, at least from the FBI's end, about TikTok," said Christopher Wray, FBI director, during a House Homeland Security Committee hearing in November about worldwide threats.
The senior vice president of the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a bipartisan, nonprofit policy research organization, said users don’t need to be concerned.
“I don't think using TikTok increases the risk you face from Chinese espionage,” said Jim Lewis. “Doesn't mean we should like TikTok, and Congress clearly doesn't, but nothing that users need to worry about right now."
TikTok’s Chief Operating Officer Vanessa Pappas testified to Congress in September. Pappas said TikTok’s data is stored in the United States.
“Under no circumstances would we give that data to China,” Pappas said.
Several states have also recently banned TikTok on government-owned devices including Texas, Iowa and Georgia, among others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.