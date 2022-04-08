The Missouri Senate has been noticeably running at a slow pace this year as few bills have reached the governor's desk.
Senate Budget Chairman Dan Hegeman, R-Cosby, said there have been fewer bills sent to the desk of Gov. Mike Parson, R-Mo., and the Senate is about a week or so behind on the budgeting process after receiving the House budget, which came in less than what Parson had requested.
Hegeman said the estimate from the governor came in as a $47 million budget expected to include many one-time projects from money used on the American Rescue Plan Act funds.
"The pace of the Senate is very slow this year. A lot of folks intentionally have slowed the pace down for their own purposes," Hegeman said. "All the bills are in jeopardy of running out of time this year, we're doing our best to try to move forward, but they're still folks that want to continue to stymie and stall the Senate from being able to move on legislation," Hegeman said.
Hegeman said as the Budget Chairman he knows the budget is of the utmost importance as they are bounded by law to reach an agreement on the budget.
"Now it's time for the Senate to go to work and put our fingerprints on the budget. We've gotten the governor recommendations, we got the house recommendations, now it's time for the Senate to work on our recommendations.
Some of the big things Hegeman said he believes will be included in the budget, potentially with ARPA funding, are investments into rural broadband, as Parson recommended $400 million.
"I think that the Senate will look kindly upon that and really try to move money into that to get broadband access to everybody," Hegeman said. "The COVID situation has shown how important having broadband to the home is for people."
