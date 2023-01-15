Sam Graves mug (copy) (copy)

Missourians will head two of the most powerful committees in the U.S. House of Representatives, further establishing the state’s influence in national leadership.

Rep. Sam Graves, R-Mo, represents Missouri’s 6th district, which includes Buchanan and Andrew counties and north Missouri. With the GOP controlling the House, Graves is now the chairman of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, which is in charge of all modes of transportation, the U.S. Coast Guard, emergency preparedness and wastewater infrastructure. He has served as the lead Republican member of the committee since 2019.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.