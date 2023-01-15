Missourians will head two of the most powerful committees in the U.S. House of Representatives, further establishing the state’s influence in national leadership.
Rep. Sam Graves, R-Mo, represents Missouri’s 6th district, which includes Buchanan and Andrew counties and north Missouri. With the GOP controlling the House, Graves is now the chairman of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, which is in charge of all modes of transportation, the U.S. Coast Guard, emergency preparedness and wastewater infrastructure. He has served as the lead Republican member of the committee since 2019.
“This is something that I’ve been working a long time to achieve. I fought very hard when I first came to Congress to get on the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, and it’s always been a passion of mine,” Graves told News-Press NOW. “Transportation: It’s commerce; It’s what makes the country happen.”
In 2023, the committee will focus on reauthorizing the FAA, water resources and pipeline safety, Graves said. It will also work to ensure the $1.2 trillion infrastructure spending bill that Congress passed last year is being dispersed and spent correctly.
“I also want to make sure that it’s going to transportation projects, not to, you know, every other thing or every other pet project that is out there that has nothing to do with transportation or infrastructure,” Graves said. “We’re going to be looking into that. We’ll have a lot of hearings on when it comes to oversight of how that money’s been moved out.”
Graves said having two committee chairs from the same state is good for Missouri.
“It highlights Missouri overall. It obviously brings a lot of credibility,” Graves said. “When it comes to working on many of those projects that our cities, counties and the state are working on — whether that is transportation or taxing issues — and then we have some cross-jurisdiction as well when it comes to things like how we fund the Highway Trust Fund, how we fund the aviation trust, those sorts of things.”
Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo, represents Missouri’s 8th district, which is in the boot heel. He was selected to chair the Ways and Means Committees. The committee oversees the tax code, social security, Medicare and other welfare programs.
“It is deeply humbling and an honor to be selected by my colleagues to serve as the next Chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee,” Smith said in a written statement. “With our new House Republican majority, we have made a commitment to the American people to build a stronger economy that gives everyone — not just the wealthy and politically-connected — greater opportunity to build a more prosperous future for themselves and their families.”
