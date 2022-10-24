A $14 million contract has been awarded to help reduce the risk of flooding from the Missouri River.
The grant from the Kansas City District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers focuses on Unit R471-460 north of U.S. 36 in Buchanan County. This is the fifth of six contracts on the overall project but is the largest contract awarded at $14,178,505.38.
“The last section of the levee, which is north of the railroad bridge going over Kansas, where 36 Highway bridge was awarded two weeks ago, and it's to Hill Brothers, which is a semi-local construction company out of Platte County,” said Ron Hook, Buchanan County's Western District Commissioner. “That’s the largest part of the bridge and it’s a $14 million investment on raising that section of the levee.”
The improvements are aimed at reducing flooding in areas including St. Joseph, Elwood, Wathena and the Rosecrans Memorial Airport.
“When this is over with, they'll be under the current guidelines,” Hook said. “It will be a 500-year flood restriction.”
Hook said this project will have a significant impact.
“It protects flood control of the Missouri River,” Hook said. “Any time it reaches 17 feet or better is a threat of flooding. So this year raises the levees to protect the infrastructure on the land side of the levees.”
Hook said construction is supposed to start on Unit R471-460 next month and is set to finish in the spring of 2023. The construction is being performed by M CON, LLC.
According to the U.S. Army, the sixth and final construction contract will be for flood swing gates crossing Union Pacific and Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroads at the St. Joseph industrial area.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Kansas City District said part of the funding for the construction stems from the Buchanan County taxpayers passing a quarter-cent sales tax that provided most of the cost share funding. The project is 65% federally funded.
