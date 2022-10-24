Barge Photo (copy)

A $14 million contract has been awarded to help reduce the risk of flooding from the Missouri River.

The grant from the Kansas City District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers focuses on Unit R471-460 north of U.S. 36 in Buchanan County. This is the fifth of six contracts on the overall project but is the largest contract awarded at $14,178,505.38.

