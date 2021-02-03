The Missouri Department of Natural Resources is proposing a budget that includes 28 possible projects across the state.
This would impact local state parks like Big Lake, Lewis and Clark and Weston Bend.
Mike Sutherland, division of state parks director, said improvements would include adding campsites to address waste-water issues.
"We would be renovating 28 existing campsites to be full-service hookups, which would include picking up electric and sewer and water," Sutherland said. "That's one of the things that we have seen throughout our system is there's a demand for those full hookup type sites."
The overall budget is estimated to be around $68 million, according to Sutherland.
"All of the projects are revenue-producing projects, like campgrounds, some camper cabins, things like that. So the idea is that the additional revenue that these projects would produce would pay off the bonds that were used to build them," Sutherland said.
Projects for the local state parks are expected to cost anywhere from $2 to $3 million.
Sutherland shared details on what would go into the Lewis and Clark project.
"It's about a $2.3 million project. In addition to that, we talked about just the campsites, there's all the infrastructure that goes with that. So you have to run water lines, sewer lines, make sure that runs the electric, heavier wired electric," Sutherland said. "It's not just the campsite, you know, the user kind of just sees the campsite. There's a lot of other infrastructures that goes into making all that possible."
It is estimated that Missouri saw a 14% increase in the amount of people who visited state parks in the past year compared to 2019, Sutherland noted.
"We had a lot of new users, that's one thing that we noticed is that a lot of people were discovering Missouri state parks, either not for a long time or for the first time," Sutherland said. "We believe that you know ... they've had a good experience and that they'll be back. So we anticipate that that trend will continue."
Sutherland hopes this trend will help move the budget forward later this year.
"This is a legislative proposal that has to be approved ... we're still a ways from actual implementation on any of these projects, because we have to go through the approval and then of course, then there's all the design and planning for it after that," Sutherland said.