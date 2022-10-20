If Missouri Amendment 3 is approved on Nov. 8, not only would it legalize recreational marijuana across the state, but it would also clear the criminal history records for anyone with certain marijuana charges.

The Missouri Supreme Court requested more than $7 million to fund the additional costs the department would incur to expunge the records the amendment calls for. It submitted a supplemental request of $2.4 million for fiscal year 2023, which is the current financial year, and $4.5 million for fiscal year 2024.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.