Municipal Judge Ted Elo’s name plaque sits on the bench Thursday in the St. Joseph Municipal Court. Elo said he is concerned about how his court can logistically meet the deadline to expunge records for marijuana offenses that Missouri Amendment 3 would set if voters pass it on Nov. 8.
If Missouri Amendment 3 is approved on Nov. 8, not only would it legalize recreational marijuana across the state, but it would also clear the criminal history records for anyone with certain marijuana charges.
The Missouri Supreme Court requested more than $7 million to fund the additional costs the department would incur to expunge the records the amendment calls for. It submitted a supplemental request of $2.4 million for fiscal year 2023, which is the current financial year, and $4.5 million for fiscal year 2024.
The Missouri Supreme Court’s request said the additional funds would cover the costs for two informational technology contractors and personal services for 500 clerks at courts throughout the state to work overtime to meet the timelines listed in the amendment.
The requested funds would help county courts, but St. Joseph Municipal Judge Ted Elo said municipal courts are on their own to fund the expungement process.
The 38-page amendment would require courts to clear the criminal history records of all misdemeanor and felony marijuana convictions by set days between Dec. 8, 2022, and Dec. 8, 2023. The expungements would only apply to convictions that would be legal after the amendment passes. Charges for selling to a minor, driving under the influence of marijuana or offenses involving violence would stay on criminal records.
The St. Joseph Municipal Court has between 2,000-2,500 misdemeanors that would possibly qualify, according to Elo. Court clerks would have to look at each case individually to determine if it meets the standards to be expunged.
“That’s a significant number to do in the six-month period of time,” Elo said. “With the court staff that we have, and still running typical court on a daily basis, it would be impossible to do with existing staff.”
In addition to going through each case, the court has to send multiple notices out with each case that is expunged. The amendment specifies the court must notify the person whose record is being cleared, the agency that made the arrest, prosecuting attorneys, the central state depository of criminal records and any other organization related to the conviction.
“The notices to the various agencies are what will be also very cumbersome,” said Elo, who will eventually have to sign off on each of the expungements. “There’s a lot of records that have to be generated and sent on each individual case.”
Those notices have to be either sent by mail or through an encrypted email to protect privacy, something that further complicates the process and makes it more expensive.
Those expenses would come out of the city’s budget, St. Joseph City Manager Bryan Carter said.
“At the end of the day, only certain people can have access to municipal court records. So, we’re looking at things such as overtime expenses more than likely anything,” Carter said.
The amendment sets the state tax rate for recreational marijuana to be at 6% of the retail price, in addition to other sales tax. The amendment caps any additional local tax to 3%. This would be a way for the city of St. Joseph to recoup some of the costs.
“We’ll have until from now until the end of the year to allocate money, fortunately,” Elo said. “When we set the budget, we do plan for some anticipate unanticipated events to arise through the year.”
