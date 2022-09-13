tony and dean

State Rep. Dean VanSchoiack, R-Savannah (left), and State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville (right), look forward to solution at legislative session. 

 Courtesy Missouri House and Senate

Wednesday marks the beginning of a special legislative session in Missouri, where lawmakers will be working toward an agreement on an income tax cut. 

The special session is in response to Gov. Mike Parson vetoing a proposed $500 per individual tax rebate in favor of more sweeping multiyear tax cuts as highlighted in a previous News-Press NOW article.

