Wednesday marks the beginning of a special legislative session in Missouri, where lawmakers will be working toward an agreement on an income tax cut.
The special session is in response to Gov. Mike Parson vetoing a proposed $500 per individual tax rebate in favor of more sweeping multiyear tax cuts as highlighted in a previous News-Press NOW article.
State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, said he supports Parson's proposal and added he believes the state budget, which is as large as it has ever been, can support the tax cuts.
"Inflation is hurting Missouri families. At the same time, the state has a record budget surplus and our revenues have never been higher at the state level," Luetkemeyer said. "I think this is exactly the time that we need to be passing an income tax cut to put money back in the pockets of working Missouri families."
Luetkemeyer said a common misconception is the tax cuts will be paid out by one-time federal dollars. He said from what he has seen, the tax cut would be paid out of sustainable funds in the state budget that will remain over the years.
"The tax cuts that have been proposed by the governor are actually funded entirely through general revenue. And if you look at the two main sources of general revenue, in Missouri it really boils down to two things." Luetkemeyer said. "One, sales taxes, which are way up right now, as well as the state individual income tax, which is also up right now."
State Rep. Dean VanSchoiack, R-Savannah, said 80% of the general revenue comes from income taxes and those are the people who the money should be redistributed to.
"We're not in the business of being generous with other people's money. There's no virtue in that. We're in the business of collecting funds for people to spend for state necessities, and that's what we should do," VanSchoiack said.
Luetkemeyer said he is hopeful the legislature can come to a solution on a tax cut but does expect to be in Jefferson City at least until next week.
