Friday evening marks the end of this year's legislative session, and local representatives are looking to get things done in the final hour.
State Rep. J Eggleston, R-Mo., said he is hopeful important legislation can get pushed through and passed to the governor's desk before Friday evening.
"We'd always like to see the top priorities get done earlier and sooner rather than later," Eggleston said. "There's no minute like the last minute, and that seems like that's when all the big things get done. We'd love to see a more efficient system that really works for people," Eggleston said.
Eggleston is running for a state Senate seat in the next election cycle, starting with the primary in August, and said if he is elected he would like to see if improvements to the process can be made.
State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, said he is happy a bill that would outlaw electronic voting machines and require photo ID for voter verification will be going to the desk of Gov. Mike Parson, R-Mo.
He said that while the Senate has worked at a slower pace this year, he still feels like big priorities were met, such as balancing the state budget, where money was allocated for Missouri Western State University and the 139th Airlift Wing at Rosecrans Airport.
"I'm a small government kind of guy, and so that's not necessarily a bad thing if you pass fewer laws than normal, but we were able to get a lot of important things to the finish line," Luetkemeyer said.
The legislature has until around 6 p.m. Friday to finalize all legislative proceedings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.