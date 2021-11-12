A St. Joseph state representative said he’d support a special session to combat the federal vaccine mandate, while the Kansas Senate likely will be called back into session this month to discuss the state’s options.
Officials in both states are mulling legislation to oppose the federal vaccine mandate, which requires private employers of 100 or more to require people to get the shot or submit to weekly testing.
“I would support the opportunity to discuss the different options the state may have,” State Rep. Bill Falkner, R-St. Joseph, said in a statement.
Falkner told News-Press NOW he would be in favor of a special session. The easiest way to assemble a special session in Missouri is via the governor, who has the power to call one on his own accord.
A spokesperson for Republican Missouri Gov. Mike Parson didn’t respond to a question about a possible special session. A petition signed by three-fourths of members in both chambers also can trigger a special session.
In Kansas, Senate President Ty Masterson intends to call his chamber back into a special session on Nov. 22.
According to the Kansas Reflector, Masterson said the legislative session would be timed to give the legislature time to override a potential veto from Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly. Rep. John Eplee, R-Atchison, signed the petition Thursday signaling his support for the special session.
When asked if Parson would consider unemployment benefits for those fired for refusing to get a vaccine, a spokesperson told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that the governor is open to options.
“The governor is always open to making improvements to any program in state government, especially when it comes to protecting the workforce from overreaching federal vaccine mandates,” the spokesperson said.
Parson has signed an executive order directing state agencies to support a lawsuit against the vaccine mandate, though he’s stopped short of signing an executive order banning the mandates like Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott did.
In Iowa, Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill that allows Iowa workers to seek medical and religious exemptions from COVID-19 vaccine mandates and guarantees that those who are fired for refusing a vaccine will qualify for unemployment benefits.
Various mandates are impacting different sectors of St. Joseph’s workforce. A mandate applying to federal employees impacts the Department of Veterans Affairs clinic and the Social Security Administration office.
Health care workers, like those at Mosaic Life Care, are required to receive a shot due to Centers for Medicare and Medicaid guidance.
The St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce estimates the private employer rule, if implemented, would cover 60% to 70% of the city’s workforce.
The Associated Press
contributed to this report.
