The Missouri House of Representatives adjourned last week after passing five crime-related bills that cover most of what Republican Gov. Mike Parson called for during the ongoing special session.
The week prior, the Missouri Senate passed a single “omnibus” bill that House leadership broke up into six bills that were fast-tracked through committees and onto the floor for debate.
All but one of the six measures considered were passed out of the legislature’s lower body. The bill that didn’t pass was House Bill 12. The measure would have required a hearing to decipher whether or not a teen between the ages of 16 to 18 should be charged as an adult in felony cases.
Rep. Sheila Solon, R-St. Joseph, said bill could be one that doesn’t make it to the governor’s desk.
“I think there’s a lot of room for compromise to have an automatic certification,” she said. “But whether they’re 12, 14 or 16 was probably the sticking point.”
“We definitely want to have for really heinous criminal acts that option available,” Solon continued. “So I think it’s just a matter of crafting legislation so that it achieves what the governor and the lawmakers want to do, but I think we still have a ways to go on that one.”
The bills that did pass were House Bill 2, which deals with admissibility of witness testimony. Specifically, the measure allows for a judge to consider whether a previous testimony could be admissible given certain circumstances such as witness intimidation. It essentially allows the court to grant a testimony to be valid despite the deposed not being present in court. The measure passed with an emergency clause by a vote of 128 to 16.
Also passing was HB 11. That provision deals with unlawful exchange of weapons or controlled substances to a minor. The bill passed 111 to 39 with an emergency clause.
HB 16 also got the green light. It also deals with juveniles, but is target at people who sell them weapons. The law of unlawful transfer of a weapon now would include people who sell firearms to teenagers under the age of 17 with the intent to evade law enforcement or promote violence. The bill was voted out 103-45.
HB 46 was voted out of the House. It has to do with residency requirements for police officers in St. Louis City. That vote was adopted with an emergency clause by a vote of 113 to 38.
Finally, House Bill 66 cleared the legislative leap. It establishes a pre-trial witness protection fund to aid law enforcement and prosecutors who need testimony of witnesses who can be too frightened to come forward. While it was a no-brainer for many lawmakers, Solon said there is still one piece that is missing.
“We passed the bill (last week), but there is no funding in place for that,” the Republican representative told News-Press NOW in an interview.
“I do know when we come back on the 24th of September for the veto session, we’re going to need to put into place, in our budget, funding for that, Solon said. “Also so that we can receive federal matching dollars,” she said. “It was a very important bill to get passed, but we’ve only got it halfway there. Now we have to get the funding in place.”
Something the House refused to take up was a last-minute call by Parson to have the legislative body give more authority to the state’s attorney general to intervene in certain violent crimes, particularly in the City of St. Louis.
It remains to be seen if the upper body will take up that part of the call to special session, but an area senator said it’s still possible.
“I think that remains to be seen,” said Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville. “Certainly any member of the Senate could offer an amendment to a bill to accomplish that, but I don’t know whether that’s going to happen though.”
Luetkemeyer said the Senate still is deciding whether to continue to debate the bills separately or merge them back into one bill.
“The logic behind combining all the bills together is you would take one vote and then you would be done,” he said. “The problem is that since the bill is different, it then has to go back to the house.”
The Missouri Senate is set to have hearings and debate on legislation this week.