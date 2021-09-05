The state of Missouri will be allotted $492,000 in grant funds to improve water infrastructure.
The funds make up a portion of the approximately $25 million in grants from the Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation Act, otherwise known as the WIIN Act, that passed in 2016. The funds allotted to the state are meant to be used for underserved, disadvantaged communities to improve their drinking water infrastructure.
“Safe drinking water is fundamental to building thriving communities, and we are excited by the drinking water improvements that these funds will support across the country,” said Michael S. Regan, administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency.
Communities eligible for grant funding are small or disadvantaged areas with a population of fewer than 10,000 people that cannot incur debt through projects unable to be financed. Grants also can be made if the state considers the community to be disadvantaged under the EPA’s Safe Drinking Water Act section 1452(d)(3).
According to WIIN requirements, for a water infrastructure project to be approved, it has to “benefit underserved communities on a per household basis, programs that provide water quality testing, returning a public water system to compliance and the community’s water system is in need of response to a contaminant.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.