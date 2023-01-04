Missouri lawmakers took their oath of office on Wednesday at the state Capitol building, marking the official start to the 102nd regular session of the Missouri General Assembly.
The 34 state senators and 163 members of the House of Representatives that make up the two branches of the General Assembly, gathered at noon for the session. Newly elected senators and all representatives took their oath of office on Wednesday.
Rep. Brenda Shields, R-St. Joseph, said it was a special day.
“It’s especially exciting for those legislators that are newly elected for the first time, and it’s fun to watch them and how excited they are to be able to get started on the work that they’ve campaigned so hard for,” Shields said.
Missouri’s Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe opened the Senate, and Missouri’s Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft opened the House of Representatives.
The General Assembly serves as the main legislative branch for the state, and during the legislature’s annual session, policies that impact the 6.2 million Missouri residents are debated and decided on and billions of taxpayer dollars are allocated across the state’s budget.
The regular session lasts five months, and it is when the bulk of the General Assembly’s actions happen. Lawmakers from across the state gather in Jefferson City to attend committee meetings, debate and vote on bills.
Rep. Dean VanSchoiack, R-Savannah, said he is excited to get his committee assignments.
“I’m looking forward to the session. I think we’ll have a good year,” VanSchoiack said.
The committee assignments typically happen in the following days after the General Assembly opens.
Gov. Mike Parson planned to meet all of the state lawmakers Wednesday night during the 2023 inaugural ball at the state Capitol.
“At 6 o’clock, we will start what’s called the Grand March,” VanSchoiack said. “The legislators and their spouses or their guests will proceed from the second floor, down the stairs to the first-floor rotunda and be announced and have their pictures taken.”
The ball begins after the Grand March.
Thursday morning, Parson will host the annual Governor’s Prayer Breakfast to get to better know the state lawmakers as well.
Many bills have already been pre-filed for the 2023 legislative session, and more will be introduced in the coming days.
