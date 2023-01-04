Redistricting Missouri

Framed through the window of a door, state senators meet in the Missouri Senate on Jan. 5 in Jefferson City, Missouri, on the first day of the 101st Missouri General Assembly.

 Julie Smith | The Jefferson City News-Tribune via AP

Missouri lawmakers took their oath of office on Wednesday at the state Capitol building, marking the official start to the 102nd regular session of the Missouri General Assembly.

The 34 state senators and 163 members of the House of Representatives that make up the two branches of the General Assembly, gathered at noon for the session. Newly elected senators and all representatives took their oath of office on Wednesday.

