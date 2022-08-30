state dems

State Sen. Lauren Arthur, D-Kansas City (left), and State Rep. Peter Merideth, D-St. Louis (right), both have concerns about proposed statewide tax cuts. 

 Courtesy photos

Gov. Mike Parson is bringing legislators back to Jefferson City to look at implementing sweeping tax cuts, but many Democrats are left with questions about who will see the benefits and at what cost to the state budget. 

In the legislative session that concluded in May, right at the wire a bill passed that would give all taxpayers in Missouri who filed individually a $500 rebate, but Parson vetoed the bill in favor of sweeping tax cuts as he looks to drop the top income tax rate from 5.3% to 4.8% and increase the standard deduction by $2,000 for single filers and $4,000 for joint filers, along with other cuts.

