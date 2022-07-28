Missouri county sheriffs deny FBI concealed carry permit audit
Missouri law enforcement officials are pushing back against an FBI plan to audit concealed carry permits in the state.

A couple of weeks ago, the FBI told several sheriffs' offices throughout Missouri that federal officials will be showing up in August to conduct an audit, including of concealed carry permits. However, many in the state contend this is against Missouri law.

