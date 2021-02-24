Elected officials in Mercer County Missouri passed an ordinance Monday that allows local deputies to arrest federal agents should they enforce certain gun laws.
The “Mercer County Missouri Second Amendment Preservation Act” also declares federal gun laws and regulations that have a “chilling effect” on firearm ownership “nullified” in the county.
Royce de R. Barondes, a law professor from the University of Missouri, said the county doesn’t have the legal authority to nullify federal laws because of the supremacy clause in the U.S. Constitution.
“Federal law will provide immunity to federal officers who are taking actions necessary in discharge of their federal duties from criminal liability that would otherwise arise under state law for their actions,” Barondes said.
John Ham, public information officer for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, said the ATF doesn’t comment on local ordinances.
A spokesperson for the Federal Bureau of Investigation referred News-Press NOW to the ATF.
ATF agents often work closely with regional law enforcement on various task forces. In 2019, the ATF participated in a Northwest Missouri bust that discovered dozens of guns. It’s unclear what impact the ordinance will have on cooperation between federal agencies and law enforcement in Mercer County.
“There will be an exception made for Mercer County Missouri local deputies... They shall not be held liable to this ordinance when assisting any and all federal agents in the arrests of suspected criminals,” part of the ordinance reads.
Lauren Horsman, prosecuting attorney for Mercer County, couldn’t be reached for comment. Horsman would be tasked with prosecuting any federal agents arrested under the ordinance, should she choose to do so.
Shane Grooms and Zach Martin, two of the Mercer County commissioners, initially agreed to an interview with News-Press NOW for this story, but postponed it Wednesday morning.
Reached by phone Wednesday afternoon, Mercer County Sheriff Jose Lopez declined to comment. Mercer County Presiding Commissioner Jerry Allen declined an interview, citing a scheduling conflict. The commissioners and Lopez will meet in open session on Monday at 9 a.m. inside the Mercer County Courthouse to discuss the ordinance, Lopez said.
Each of the commissioners voted to pass the ordinance.
The ordinance, which took effect Tuesday, also “may” bar a person who attempts to enforce certain federal gun laws in contravention to the ordinance from being hired as law enforcement in Mercer County.
Officially, the ordinance attempts to nullify federal gun laws that have a “chilling effect” on “law-abiding citizens.” Such laws, as listed in the ordinance, include any tax or similar measure, any law requiring registering or tracking of firearms or accessories, any law ordering confiscation of firearms, and several laws currently proposed but not yet enacted into law.
The ordinance doesn’t list a penalty for violating the act.
“There is often a tension between states and municipalities on the one hand and the federal government on the other concerning the scope of federal law enforcement,” Barondes said. “We have seen perceptions of excessive federal law enforcement, for example, (in) immigration and medical marijuana, resulting in responses by states or municipalities.”