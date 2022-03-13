Missouri legislators are considering a bill that would keep transgender athletes from competing in women’s sports at the middle school, high school and college levels.
The bill, titled the Save Women’s Sports Act, went through the Senate education committee, where it was voted to pass this week. The bill is similar to one that was presented last year and also closely mirrors legislation that was signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds, R-Iowa, last week.
State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, said he supports the bill and has heard from constituents who have been concerned regarding the fairness and competitive nature of women’s sports.
“I think that biological men should compete against biological men only,” Luetkemeyer said. “The whole reason that we have women’s sports and collegiate athletics is to allow women the opportunity to compete on an even playing field, and to have somebody who is a biological male competing in women’s athletics is totally unacceptable.”
State Sen. Greg Razer, D-Kansas City, said the bill is targeting children who want to participate in sports growing up and that it is unfair to transgender youth.
“It’s about children who want to participate in sports with their friends, and that is what our political rhetoric has developed into and it’s really disturbing. It’s disheartening,” Razer said.
The Missouri State High School Athletic Association currently states in the official handbook that a transgender male student-athlete who has commenced medical or hormone treatment with prescribed drugs may compete on a boys team and is ineligible to compete on a girls team. A transgender female student-athlete being treated with hormone suppression medication may continue to compete on a boys team, but they can not compete on a girls team until one calendar year of medical/hormone treatment is completed. After that, transgender female athletes will have to provide continuing documentation of appropriate hormone levels to compete.
Razer said MSHSAA, the NCAA and other organizations should be handling fact-based evidence questions on a sport-by-sport basis. He said the state legislative body should not be jumping in to sign a law.
“Maybe we don’t pass laws about something we don’t understand, and maybe we shouldn’t pass laws about something we don’t understand especially when it affects kids,” Razer said.
While there has been talk that the NCAA and other organizations will not have events in states where transgender athletes are limited by law, Luetkemeyer said that is not a concern when moving forward with the bill, and he supports it becoming law.
“If the NCAA wants to be so woke that they’re not going to have tournaments in states that have very common-sense laws that make sure that biological women are able to compete against other women, then that’s their business,” Luetkemeyer said. “I don’t particularly care what the NCAA position is on this. I want to make sure that we’re protecting women’s athletics in the state of Missouri.”
