A potential Missouri bill could create a task force of government officials who will decide what to do with unused state government property, which could impact two prisons located in Cameron, Missouri.
House bill 1757 is being sponsored by State Rep. Randy Railsback, R-Hamilton, who said that the dynamic situation with the Cameron prisons, including closures and transfers of inmates, got him started down the road for this bill in the first place.
“What it led to was finding a lot of other buildings in the state of Missouri that are unused, underused and they’re just sitting there and we’re not doing anything with them,” he said.
The goal of this purposed task force is to identify buildings that are owned or leased by the state government but are not being used and decide what to do with them.
There are two prisons in Cameron, the Western Missouri Correction Center and the Crossroads Correctional Center, which no longer houses prisoners.
According to a previous News-Press NOW article, Crossroads was closed in 2019 after prisoners were transferred to Western Missouri following a six-hour inmate riot in 2018.
After Crossroads closed, Railsback said he advised that part of the facility be used as a regional prison or be made available to Hollywood for filming a film or television series.
But early this winter, he said that the Missouri Department of Corrections made plans of transferring prisoners from Western Missouri back to Crossroads, which is the newer facility of the two.
Part of Western Missouri will then be used as a training center for corrections officers.
“My conversation with the director of the department of corrections (Anne L. Precythe) was, ‘I’m fine with you using part of it, but we’re not going to let the rest of it just sit there and do nothing,’” Railsback said.
A spokesperson with the Missouri Department of Corrections said that the translation is due to a decline of prisoners since 2017, a shortage of corrections staff and Crossroads being a newer facility.
While there is no official list of unused state government facilities, Railsback said that another example of an unused facility is the Nevada State Hospital in Nevada, Missouri.
At the moment, the bill has yet to go in for a third reading and a vote by the Missouri House of Representatives.
From there, the bill then has to go through the state Senate to be voted on.
“Unfortunately, the Senate has not been very productive this year. And so, we’ll just have to see,” Railsback said. “But this is a bill that makes sense. It’s not political, it’s about saving money ... Because, honestly, most people don’t realize we’re wasting money on empty buildings.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.