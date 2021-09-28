Opposition is growing to a proposed rule that would require banks to disclose any transactions over $600.
Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., said the proposed regulation is intrusive. The proposal also drew a rare public statement from The Missouri Bank (TMB), a community banking chain.
"The Biden administration has proposed requiring all community banks and other financial institutions to report to the IRS on all deposits and withdrawals through business and personal accounts regardless of tax liability," TMB said in a statement. "This indiscriminate, comprehensive bank account reporting to the IRS can soon be enacted in Congress and will create an unacceptable invasion of privacy for our customers."
According to TMB, all banks would be required to report deposits and withdrawals of more than $600 "regardless of customers' consent."
Marshall introduced legislation last week to "protect" against "proposals to expand the IRS."
If passed, the legislation would prevent the IRS from increasing audits of taxpayers making $400,000 or less and would prevent the proposed $600 reporting requirement from taking effect.
"They want to have the bank report every transaction over $600 ... They want to invade our privacy more and more," Marshall said in an appearance on FOX Business. "Could you imagine trying to monitor or assess every deposit of $600 or more?"
Marshall said the proposal would increase IRS staff.
"First of all, it's going to be a big load on our bankers across America, our lending institutions, wherever you have a deposit of money," Marshall said. "And then they're gonna need more IRS staff to get a hold of that."
The proposal is still in its infancy. It would need to pass both chambers of Congress and be signed into law by the president.
TMB is urging constituents to write their representatives and senators to oppose the measure.
"We work for our customers and our community, not the IRS. We encourage you to join us immediately in telling Congress that proposed IRS bank account profiling is indiscriminate and intrusive for our customers," the bank said.
