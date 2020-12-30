Missouri American St. Joseph and the Cameron and Albany public water systems are three of 19 agencies statewide receiving an award from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for fluoridation quality.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced Wednesday that 19 community water systems have received an award. The fluoridation is the adjustment of fluoride in drinking water to a level that is effective for preventing tooth decay, a release from the agency said.
"We are pleased to present this award to these Missouri community water systems," said John Dane, Missouri state dental director, "Water operators deserve recognition and thanks for providing safe, clean and fluoridated water to their customers."