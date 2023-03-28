The state's chief legal officer is visiting law enforcement agencies around Northwest Missouri this week to further develop rapport between his department and local officials.
“This is an important region of the state,” Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey said. “It's really a model for economic development and growth, and you see so many things going well in this region. It's important for state leaders to be here and to pay attention to what the local leaders are doing to enact positive change.”
Bailey said his goal with the meetings is to reset the relationship between the attorney general's office and local prosecutors and law enforcement officials.
“It's understanding where we fit in the criminal justice system and being able to articulate that,” Bailey said. “As stewards of the law, we handle 100% of felony appeals. So the police catch them, the prosecutors lock them up and then we spend the next 15 years fighting to keep them locked up. As laws change at the appellate and Supreme Court level, we need to do a good job of communicating that back down to law enforcement officials.”
It’s vital to the state of Missouri’s success to have open communication and partnership with the criminal justice system in order to create safer streets and equal prosperous communities, Bailey said.
Bailey said so far, people have been excited about the meetings and the work that’s underway.
“People are enthusiastic about the volume of work we do on the back-end litigation and understanding that we've got their back,” Bailey said. “Understanding that there's an attorney general who has seen it from the local level, that has worked at a county office and that had good relationships and deep bonds with his county law enforcement officials. Those are lessons that I learned that I carry with me in the attorney general's office.”
Overall, Bailey said he wants local officials to know they’ve got a partner at the state level that understands, appreciates and supports all the work that they do.
As Bailey approaches his fourth month as Missouri’s attorney general, he said his office hit the ground running on day one.
“It’s been just barely over 80 days,” Bailey said. “I swore in on Jan. 3 and we went to work that night and we haven't stopped. We haven't hit our ceiling yet. At the end of the day, I love the Constitution, the rule of law and the people in the state of Missouri. Folks out there that like those things too and believe in those principles, we've already got a lot in common and we've got a lot more work ahead of us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.