Attorney General-Missouri (copy)

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey speaks to reporters after taking the oath of office Jan. 3 in Jefferson City, Missouri.

 File photo | Associated Press

The state's chief legal officer is visiting law enforcement agencies around Northwest Missouri this week to further develop rapport between his department and local officials. 

“This is an important region of the state,” Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey said. “It's really a model for economic development and growth, and you see so many things going well in this region. It's important for state leaders to be here and to pay attention to what the local leaders are doing to enact positive change.”

