After passing the emergency 2022 supplemental budget in Missouri, the focus for state lawmakers now is on the fiscal year 2023 budget, which could include more one-time projects due to American Rescue Plan Act funds.
State Sen. Dan Hegeman, R-Cosby, who is the appropriations chair for the state Senate, said the supplemental budget dealt with Medicaid expansion, education funds and state employees’ pay raises. The budget for the fiscal year 2023 will total close to $47 billion, he said.
Hegeman said a big increase in the upcoming budget will come from ARPA dollars. Since this will be a one-time increase, he said he foresees the focus will be on capital projects and improvements, as well as getting teacher pay up to at least $38,000 a year.
Budget-related bills start in the House but Hegeman said he expects some projects to be greenlit that will help Northwest Missouri, including some at Missouri Western State University, North Central Missouri College, Northwest Missouri State University and some collaborative workforce development efforts.
”With the Medicaid expansion, that’ll be an ongoing concept we will have to be careful about and cautious about,” Hegeman said. “There’ll be a lot of other operating expenses that we always are very careful about because we’re really basically committing future legislators to use of the general funds to do this, which in many years that can become a difficult level to maintain.”
Hegeman said it is required by the state constitution to have a balanced budget, and he likes to be conservative when allocating funds.
”We’ll be looking to keep some of the money back ... so the budget chairman and appropriations will have the resources to be able to carry Missouri through a tight budget time,” Hegeman said.
