A house with a stone facade sits near the corner of South 21st Street and Mary Street. A “For Sale” sign is in the front yard, but it’s likely to sell for much cheaper than it’s worth, due to the federal funds that were used to build it.
The City of St. Joseph receives about a couple million dollars every year from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development through the Community Development Block Grant and the Home Investments Partnership funds.
St. Joseph receives the funds based on population and demographics, then uses them to benefit low to moderate-income individuals.
“Of the $1.5 million approximately in CDBG funds, each year we appropriate approximately $400,000 to public service agencies,” said Clint Thompson, the planning and community development director for St. Joseph. “We appropriate almost another million dollars towards housing and rehab assistance. We also use those funds to assist with dangerous buildings, either through preservation activities or demolition activities.”
The HOME funds are divided between the tenant-based rental assistance program, Community Action Partnership and Habitat for Humanity.
“A majority of what those funds — that are working with Habitat and Community Action Partnership — is going towards infill development, generally on properties that have experienced a demolition in a neighborhood and now have a vacant lot,” Thompson said. “We’re trying to rebuild back up our neighborhoods to keep that cohesiveness in those locations.”
For this fiscal year, the city received $1.97 million in CDBG funds and $516,000 in HOME funds.
YWCA received $68,000 of the nearly $400,000 of CDBG funds allocated to public service agencies.
“Those funds go to our emergency shelter,” said Kim Kempf, the victim service director for YWCA. “The really good thing about the CDBG funds is many of our grants are for a specific person or salaries for positions, but CDBG money, that’s the money that keeps the lights on. If we need to buy food for shelter residents, we can use it for those kinds of expenses that a lot of our other grants don’t cover.”
CAP received more than $195,000 in HOME funds to go toward building houses in low-income neighborhoods, like those on Mary Street.
“The point of new construction in those areas is to rebuild the housing stock in those areas,” said Whitney Lanning, the executive director of CAP. “The houses that we are selling, we’re selling at the market value for the neighborhood. So it might be worth $150,000, but we’re selling it for closer to $90-100 (thousand). The reason for that is to create safe and affordable housing in those areas.”
The funds are supposed to help low-income individuals and revitalize neighborhoods. Many of the houses that are built with these funds are on vacant lots or take the place of dilapidated buildings.
“If you can really stabilize a family in a house, to us, that’s really the linchpin of their health and their safety and their success, so that’s what it means to us,” Lanning said. “I think that’s what it means to the broader community. It’s something that we can do that’s going to last in the community for years and years to come.”