Mercer County officials were mostly silent Monday after passing a law allowing local deputies to arrest federal agents if the agents enforce gun laws that have a "chilling effect" on firearm ownership.
Mercer County Sheriff Jose Lopez initially agreed to an interview about the ordinance, to which he signed his name, but he declined to answer questions Monday after the News-Press first reported on the ordinance last week. Lopez said his reason for backing out of the interview had to do with his dissatisfaction with the previous story, which Mercer County officials also declined to comment for.
"I read the story you published last week in reference to our office. I was not impressed," Lopez wrote in an email Monday morning, saying he believed there was an agenda and slant to the article.
Two of Mercer County's commissioners, Shane Grooms and Zachary Martin, also didn't show for the scheduled online interview. Lopez indicated Jerry Allen, the county's presiding commissioner, would attend, but he also declined to comment.
Royce de Rohan Barondes, professor of law at the University of Missouri, told News-Press NOW that local governments don't have the ability to nullify federal laws, despite language in the ordinance.
"The federal law is the supreme law of the land in the United States. And so insofar as there are valid federal restrictions on any exercise of a civil right, then those federal restrictions are the law of throughout the United States," Barondes said. "So I don't think it's suitable to describe the arrangement as nullifying federal law of any type, because municipal ordinances cannot do that."
The ordinance, described as the "Mercer County Missouri Second Amendment Preservation Act," says certain firearm laws are "considered null and void and of no effect in this county."
Such laws, as listed in the ordinance, include any tax or similar measure, any law requiring registering or tracking of firearms or accessories, any law ordering confiscation of firearms, and several laws currently proposed but not yet enacted into law.
"Mercer County Missouri declares that any person while acting as an official ... of the United States Government who enforces ... any of the infringements identified in this ordinance may be permanently ineligible to be hired as a law enforcement officer or to supervise officers in the county," part of the ordinance reads. "Any and all federal agents trying to enforce the regulations shall be subject to arrest by the Mercer County Sheriff's Department."
One clause allows an exception for local deputies who won't be held to the ordinance when "assisting" federal agents in the arrest of suspected criminals. Officials with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives previously declined to comment on the ordinance.
Lauren Horsman, the Mercer County prosecuting attorney, would be charged with prosecuting federal agents who violate the ordinance. A message left at her office wasn't returned, and she declined to comment last week. Online court records indicate no federal agents have been charged under the ordinance, which doesn't list a penalty.
Barondes told News-Press NOW the intersection of federal, state and local law is still be sorted out when it comes to firearms law. While federal law still applies in Mercer County, Barondes said the federal government can't co-opt local deputies to enforce it.
"Well, if the federal agent is doing something that is lawful, then a state law enforcement officials should not be interfering," Barondes said. "But to make sure that we are clear, the federal government does not have the authority to commandeer state or local officials to enforce federal law."