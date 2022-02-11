The St. Joseph Human Rights Commission was created in 2018 with the goal to “encourage fair treatment for all.” But one member of the commission said the group is going beyond its initial purpose.
David Mason, a pastor at Green Valley Baptist Church, joined the Human Rights Commission after he disagreed with an action the group was taking to limit discussion with kids about sexuality and gender, specifically in churches.
He saw this as an infringement on the right to free speech and asked to join the commission.
“I know that there are people that have a really strong feeling that somehow or another only a one-sided conversation with anybody is the only way to go, but that’s not really their choice,” Mason said. “There needs to be an ability to discuss together, so I got involved with that.”
The stated purpose of the Human Rights Commission is to address discrimination in housing, employment and public accommodation. Mason disagrees with that last part though.
“Public accommodation becomes more of a threshold to actually propagate,” Mason said. “More public accommodation is not a problem, but that has become educating everybody about anything in particular. Education of discrimination is one thing, education to actually propagate and to promote is a whole other thing.”
The Human Rights Commission is working on putting in a crosswalk painted with rainbow colors at a Downtown location. Mason points to that as an example of accommodation, which he said is not the job of the commission.
“That really doesn’t go along with what the commission is for,” Mason said. “If the city chooses to do something or people choose to do something, they most certainly can, but the commission is all about discrimination.”
Sean Connors, the chairman of the Human Rights Commission, thinks otherwise.
“The ordinance (that created the Human Rights Commission) gave us, gave the LGBTQ community a voice,” Connors said. “Before, I don’t think we were seen or heard, now we’re being heard. But I think it’s important to put a visual representation somewhere in the city and the rainbow is a symbol for the LGBTQ community.
“Being seen is important,” Connors continues. “This is just one way — advocacy. It’s a protected status — sexual orientation, gender identity. I don’t know how you cannot be an advocate for that.”
Despite Mason and Connors disagreeing with the purpose of public accommodation, both acknowledge that the commission does great work in addressing discrimination. It recently held a forum for immigrants to voice their concerns, which led to a partnership with the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce to create a welcome center.
City Councilman Brian Myers, who supported the ordinance to form the Human Rights Commission, said he sees the purpose as a combination of both fighting discrimination and offering education.
“We’re able to utilize something like the Human Rights Commission as a tool to get out there and to just talk about different types of discrimination, different kinds of prejudices that sometimes we make ourselves blind to,” Myers said. “It helps provide a better, well-rounded education for the youth in the community, and I think it makes them grow up to be better people to be honest.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.