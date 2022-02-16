Medicaid expansion has reached pushback in Jefferson City again as sign-ups in Missouri fall behind other states that have instituted expansion.
As of Feb. 11, there have been just under 65,000 sign-ups for those qualified for Medicaid expansion, though close to a quarter-million Missourians qualify for the expansion.
As sign-ups lag behind, the Missouri legislative body is trying to institute more restrictions to the Medicaid expansion that was passed by voters. Applications started in August for those who were looking to be covered by the voter-approved Medicaid Expansion.
House Joint Resolution 117 would put three restrictions on the expansion: ensure that Missourians would be the only people receiving Medicaid in the state, institute a work requirement for people to qualify to receive the Medicaid benefits and make a separate budget for the funding of patients covered in the Medicaid expansion group outside of traditional Medicaid.
HJR 117 has received one of two needed votes in the House before going to the state Senate to be voted on. The bill would then go to the ballot for people to vote on.
Missouri state Rep. J. Eggleston said he believes there were certain parts of this proposition that voters did not understand, and 93% of counties voted against it, including Buchanan County.
“The system that was put in allows for Missouri’s Medicaid program funded by Missouri taxpayers to pay the doctor bills of people who don’t live in Missouri. Someone in Kansas comes across the state line, they are on Medicaid, they get a doctor visit and Missouri pays for that. We are the only state in the union who does that,” Eggleston said.
Representatives from the Missouri Budget Project, a nonprofit public policy analysis organization providing research on complex state policy issues, said they believe the resistance to Medicaid expansion is unjustified and the expansion will provide a positive budget impact.
“Right now the state is supposed to be focusing on signing folks up for this critical care, which when fully implemented is going to have huge fiscal health and economic benefits for the state of Missouri,” said Terri Gleason, MBP Spokeswoman.
Northwest Health Services, a clinic system that provides health care for a lot of the low-income population, have seen the trickle-down from the confusion regarding Medicaid and has also seen applications taking longer than anticipated to be approved.
Michelle Davis Reed, an eligibility and enrollment coordinator at Northwest Health Services, said many patients don’t know they qualify for Medicaid and are also seeing a backlog in the process.
“If I have someone who I have to apply today, they might as well consider they’re going to wait a couple ... maybe three months to get that approved, so in the meantime there’s no coverage,” Davis Reed said. “That’s a hard part as far as what we do in trying to get patients to understand that it’s going to be a while until you get the approval.”
Northwest Health Services offer a sliding pay scale based on income, but Medicaid expansion provides assistance for services outside of the clinic and also helps the clinic’s bottom line as they receive payment assistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.