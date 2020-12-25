A proposal by St. Joseph State Representative Brenda Shields would supply every classroom in Missouri with a medical kit designed to provide life-saving equipment to help control significant bleeding.
House Bill 150, dubbed “Stop the Bleed Act,” requires state-level education leaders to develop and implement plans regarding traumatic blood loss at a school.
Local school districts would then distribute the specialized kits to every classroom, with school administrators and teachers undergoing semi-regular training.
“Stop the bleed kits save lives,” said Shields, a Republican entering into her second term in the Missouri House. “Anyone can bleed out in 90 seconds and so that’s why it’s important that our teachers are trained with the stop the bleed kits and that they be provided in every classroom.”
Shields equates the bleed kits to other safety equipment like AEDs, something that has become a staple in schools across the state.
“This is just another tool in the toolkit so that teachers and educators and other school personnel won’t feel helpless if something happens,” Shields said.
The GOP representative said the kits are important, but so too is proper training. So she went looking for partners and found a big one.
“The Missouri Hospital Association has agreed to train all of our educators when we get this legislation passed,” Shields said. “They will be on the front lines training all of our educators across the state to be able to use these kits.”
Despite that key relationship with Missouri’s hospitals, Shields knows that the state will have to end up footing most of, if not all, of the bill. She said that because of the bulk amount that would be purchased, each kit would cost less than $25. While cheap on the surface, Shields said there are roughly 65,000 classrooms in Missouri.
“The initial investment in these would probably be around $1.5 million,” she said.
The legislator added that compared to other medical devices deployed to schools, blood kits are less likely to need maintenance or be replaced.
Shields, whose husband, Charlie, served in the House and is now the president of Truman Medical Center, said ever since she was trained about blood control techniques she has kept a kit in her car and is ready to act if needed.
“I think teachers will welcome having this tool in their classroom,” Shields, a former teacher, said. “They’ll be able to use it in their life with their own families because they will know how to stop the bleeding, they’ll know how to apply pressure and they’ll know how to apply a tourniquet.”
Shields, who worked for Quaker Oats before returning to the classroom, said she was inspired to propose a measure that will have a significant impact on educators and students.
“When I went through the initial training, I thought ‘I would have loved to been able to have this kit when I was in the classroom’, because the last thing I would want to do is have a student who’s coming to my classroom fall down the stairs and have a fracture in which the bone is out of the body, and there’s nobody there to help.”
Shields offered up similar legislation last session but, like many bills, it was forced to stay just a bill on Jefferson City’s hill because of the shortened and unprecedented session of 2020.