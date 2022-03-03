St. Joseph Mayor Bill McMurray and the city council faced an unprecedented four years, but in his State of the City address Thursday, McMurray highlighted all that was still accomplished.
The last year, and especially the last four years, were tough for St. Joseph, its citizens and its elected officials. The city faced two floods, the COVID-19 pandemic and high turnover in crucial leadership positions. But despite it all, McMurray said they still met their goals.
“While there were many ups and downs along the way, and some redirects, we stayed true to our strategic plan,” he said in his address. “The decisions made and the actions taken aligned with investing in people, creating a better place and growing prosperity for our community.”
McMurray said the citizens deserve much of the credit for what the city accomplished, as residents overwhelmingly passed three taxes.
“Anybody that ever wants to put St. Joe down, (the passed taxes) are three instances of the citizens investing in themselves and this great city,” McMurray said.
The half-cent sales tax for the Capital Improvements Program was passed once again, which helped fund the Hyde Splash Park and the renovations at the Bartlett Center. Voters also approved a $20 million bond to fix up deteriorated bridges.
“Thank you to the voters for supporting this bond issue,” McMurray said in his address. “When we invest in our community, we're investing in ourselves. When we invest in ourselves, we are creating a better place for everyone. When we create a better place, we are growing prosperity for us all.”
This past August, residents passed the parks sales tax that will generate $50 million to $60 million in the next ten years to improve the park system.
“We truly are all in this together, and it will take all of us to get to where we both need and want to be to create a better place for us and for future generations,” McMurray said in his address.
McMurray touted the growth in economic development, with the creation of 590 new jobs and the investment of $421 million. The city’s appearance was also mentioned. Images of dilapidated houses accompanied McMurray’s address video, while he highlighted the formation of the Land Bank and an anti-litter committee.
“Each one of us needs to take personal responsibility to be a part of the solution,” McMurray said in his address. “Whether it's getting outside and walking your block to pick up trash, organizing neighborhood cleanups or talking about the problem to your neighbors and encouraging others to step up and help out.”
As McMurray finishes his last term, the city will soon have new faces for mayor and council.
“There are a lot of bright people that are running and there are a lot of bright people on the council who hopefully will continue,” McMurray said. “Civic services is a great calling and I think St. Joe is lucky to have the people that are interested in doing that.”
But McMurray said he will still be involved around town and is willing to help anyway he can.
“Bill Faulkner was always great to encourage me,” McMurray said. “He would say, ‘You're doing a great job.’ I want to do what Bill did for me for the next mayor.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.