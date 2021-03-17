St. Joseph Mayor Bill McMurray began his 2021 State of the City Address reflecting on the struggles of the past year.
“Looking back at 2020 — what a year of uncertainty it was,” McMurray said. “There were economic challenges, there was emotional and mental suffering, civil unrest and natural disasters.”
Nearly a year ago, the City of St. Joseph declared a shelter-in-place order, and life hasn’t looked the same since.
More than 170 people have died from COVID-19 in Buchanan County. In July, Contrary Creek overflowed, destroying hundreds of homes in the South Side. The city has seen a number of managers come and go.
But despite the difficulties, McMurray said the city is looking ahead.
“We have stayed focused in times of great difficulty and continue to move forward,” McMurray said. “A lot of moving forward is your attitude toward things.”
McMurray said to move on from the struggles of 2020, the City Council needs to refocus on its goals for St. Joseph.
This includes upgrades to Krug Park Amphitheater, the Riverfront and Civic Arena, improving community appearance and promoting economic development.
“There have been too many projects that have not begun,” McMurray said. “The Civic Arena is a classic example of deferred maintenance over 40 years. Deferred maintenance is maintenance made more expensive. The Krug Park Amphitheater, Krug Park in general, is an underperforming asset that has literally millions of dollars of deferred maintenance. It's time to address these problems and not ignore them.”
During this last year of isolation and separation brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, McMurray calls on the community to come together this next year.
“If we all work together, as citizens of this great community, we can all make it a better community,” McMurray said. “Every single citizen can make a contribution.”
But improvements begin with the City Council, and McMurray is excited about what this last year could bring to St. Joseph.
“We have a lot of opportunity this next year, and I'm looking forward to it,” McMurray said. “We're going to run even harder this fourth round around the track here, and St. Joe is going to be a better place.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.