St. Joseph Mayor Bill McMurray terminated the mask mandate after the City Council voted 5-4 to support the end of the mandate during their meeting Monday.
Although the majority of the Council voted to support the end of the mandate, it was ultimately McMurray's decision, since it was a declaration. McMurray decided to listen to the Council's vote.
The mask mandate will officially end at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday.
However, that wasn't the only vote. An earlier emergency bill in September 2020 required masks to be worn in retail stores with 10,000 or more of interior square feet of space.
Since this was an emergency bill, it was separate from the Mayor's declaration and required at least six votes from the Council to be repealed.
The Council voted 7-2 to repeal that emergency bill.
