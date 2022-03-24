Mayor Bill McMurray has a diverse background.
He studied music education and business. He has been a choir director and a successful insurance broker. He also served for ten years as public administrator in St. Joseph. And then in 2018, he ran successfully for mayor of St. Joseph.
In reflection, McMurray says there was a learning curve and a bit of a disconnect at times between his expectations and the realities of serving as mayor in a council-driven system.
While noting that the system can lead to a slower process, the mayor said, "I feel that many hands make light work." So, he added, it is good to have nine other people looking at issues in our community.
In such a system, the city manager is hired to provide key leadership to the city. St. Joseph has had difficulty keeping its city managers in the past several years. When asked why he believes that to be the case, McMurray noted, "It's a difficult job, for one thing."
He also noted that two of the four in recent years were interim city managers. And the city did hire the last interim manager, Bryan Carter, as the permanent manager.
Like any tenure of service, there are regrets that go along with the successes. For instance, Mayor McMurray said that in hindsight, he wishes that more people would have gotten vaccinated at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said he was glad to see that trends are now moving in a positive direction in regard to COVID-19 in St. Joseph. He noted that now, fewer than ten people are currently hospitalized at Mosaic Life Care with the virus. The mayor added, "Keep your fingers crossed" in regard to the current COVID-19 variant that is beginning to spread.
There are things that bring a smile, though, as he reflects on his tenure and on his relationship with the St. Joseph City Council. McMurray said, "I'm delighted that the citizens of St. Joseph stepped up in the middle of a pandemic and passed not one but two taxes: the Bonds for Bridges property tax and the sales tax for the parks improvements."
These funds, along with the Capital Improvements Program tax that passed before the pandemic, add significant resources at the city's disposal to make much-needed changes to the parks and infrastructure.
Four years of service during times marred by a global pandemic and economic crises have not stifled the mayor's prospects for the future of St. Joseph. He said he would like to see projects like the renovation of the Downtown hotel move forward, along with the numerous bridge repair projects in the city. In addition, around 80 park updates slated for the funding should also be a priority, according to McMurray.
"I will do all I can to encourage the new council and the new mayor in these areas," McMurray said. He added that he does not wish to ever come across as a negative voice toward the future council and mayor.
In regard to his successor, McMurray stated, "Anyone who steps up and runs for public office has my admiration." He added that he hopes to give the kind of encouragement he received from his predecessor, Bill Faulkner, has been to him during his four years.
