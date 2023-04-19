State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, right, sits next to St. Joseph Police Department K-9 handler Officer Dillon Powell and K-9 Officer Thazer at a legislative hearing last year for a bill to toughen penalties for K-9 officers killed in the line of duty.
A St. Joseph police K-9, Max, was shot and killed in the line of duty in 2021.
A bill that would strengthen penalties for those who murder police animals in the line of duty is one step closer to becoming reality.
Max's Law, which was originally proposed in 2021, is back as one of several components of the sweeping public safety bill perfected by the Missouri Senate.
The bill's inception came after Valdez William McDonald, a St. Joseph resident, shot a St. Joseph Police K-9, Max, on June 30, 2021, as officers were serving him with a warrant. Police reported McDonald fired at the dog as he attempted to flee the home. The dog later died and was given full police burial honors.
McDonald was charged with the killing of Max and pleaded guilty to two charges, including knowingly causing the death of a police animal and armed criminal action.
Following McDonald's arrest, a circuit judge sentenced McDonald to eight years for armed criminal action, but Judge Patrick Robb only handed down a four-year sentence for the murder of Max.
Despite this, law enforcement agents as well as lawmakers saw the sentencing guidelines as weak and disrespectful.
"Right now in Missouri, it is a higher penalty to break out the window of a police car, which is admittedly a serious crime," said Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, a Republican and practicing attorney who is a self-described dog lover.
"Several states have enhanced penalties for killing a law enforcement K-9 in the line of duty," Luetkemeyer said. "What we really want to do in Max's law is make sure that the penalty for killing a law enforcement K-9 is commensurate with the nature of the crime."
Under the latest proposal from Luetkemeyer, injuring a police dog would be elevated to a Class E felony and murdering a police dog jumps up to a Class D felony, offenses that would increase the crimes to be punishable by up to seven years in prison for just that incident.
"Everybody in the law enforcement community is very much in support of supporting and protecting our law enforcement canines," he added.
The law stalled last year toward the end of the legislative cycle, but Luetkemeyer, a member of GOP Senate Leadership, is optimistic this year will mark a new era in protecting all of those who serve.
The bill was perfected this week and it could head to the governor's desk by the end of the session.
