Roadwork for a long-planned project could begin as early as this summer in Maryville, Missouri, under a two-phase approach.
The South Main Corridor Project, which involves a key roadway in Maryville, has been in the works since 2014 and received funding from a federal grant in 2018.
The work was planned to reconstruct about 1.5 miles of South Main Street from South Avenue to Highway 71 and include re-configuring intersections, adding designated turn lanes, installing and updating traffic signals, replacing water and storm infrastructure and enhancing streetscape elements, according to information on the city’s website.
“We were theoretically going to be able to construct a whole corridor. Unfortunately, due to bids that were received on March 17, they were approximately 23% over the engineer’s estimate, putting us in a financial challenge,” Maryville City Manager Greg McDanel said.
McDanel said city officials are working with the Missouri Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration to shorten the project.
“We’ve actually revised plans that’ll get submitted today to Federal Highway Administration and MoDOT for preliminary approval. If everything goes accordingly, we could be out to bid for the shortened project within the next 60 days, potentially placing construction as soon as July,” McDanel said.
According to McDanel, this will be roughly 55% of the length of the original project and have about 80% of the functionality.
“The major issues that we’re trying to address in the corridor would still happen in this project. And again, we remain optimistic that we’ll be able to find additional funding and be able to continue with the project as originally designed,” McDanel said.
Issues McDanel referred to are traffic flow during shift changes at Maryville businesses and specific shopping times.
“We have some very interesting traffic patterns. There are very specific times of day and specific seasons of the year where you can tell what the traffic patterns are, especially through South Main,” said Lily White, Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce executive director. “So like when Kawasaki lets out is very similar to the time that the middle school lets out. So 3:30 is a really rough time to go grocery shopping or to go run an errand or to get lunch or something on the South Main corridor because it’s just really congested.”
White said feedback from local businesses is positive when it comes to the project.
“I really, truly believe that once the project is done, it’s all going to be positive. It’s a beautiful project, and it’s gonna make a lot of traffic situations, and visibility to our business is a lot better. So I think it’ll be great. And I think a lot of our businesses are excited,” White said.
