When gazing over Lake Contrary south of St. Joseph, it is hard to imagine what used to be.
The lake has dropped to a shallow depth as water has not been flowing in from the Missouri River. The silt and mud now fill the narrow lake that used to be a center point for boat activity and once was home to an amusement park and a casino in the first part of the 20th century.
Ron Hook, Western District commissioner for Buchanan County, said while there will never be rollercoasters along the lake again, there are efforts to try to start a rehab of the lake. But obstacles remain difficult to overcome.
Hook said documents have been submitted to the Army Corps of Engineers as a private company is looking to try to dredge out the lake, something he believes would be beneficial, as well as draining rainwater into the lake.
"The size that Buchanan County is and the city of St. Joseph is, we should have a recreational lake," Hook said. "When the level is at the level it is right now, you're not going to get anybody to show up down here for recreational lake activity," Hook said.
Hook said the desire to rehab the lake is there from citizens as he has received calls from multiple people who are looking to help, and the community around the lake, including the Lake Contrary Development Association, is trying to get the go-ahead from the Corps of Engineers.
"We've been denied before with this paperwork in the past, I've got a positive feeling that with the infrastructure bills that are out there," Hook said.
Another group started by Carl Rockett on Facebook, On The Contrary: Friends of Lake Contrary and South St. Joseph, is looking at options to clean up and improve the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.