Brian Kirk, the pastor at St. Joseph's First Christian Church, stands in the sanctuary last week. 'We think that is the consistent message in Scripture and in the Christian faith: is to love people, help them know that they're loved and help them love other people. That's where we put our focus,' he said. 'We'll invite everybody in and help them do that, and help each other do that.'
St. Joseph's First Christian Church in St. Joseph.
The first Buchanan County same-sex couple to be wed after a landmark Supreme Court ruling expressed a sense of relief after the U.S. Senate passed the Respect for Marriage Act.
The bill, H.R. 8404, needed 60 votes to pass. In a bipartisan effort, 61 senators voted in support of the measure, including all the chamber's Democrats and 12 Republicans, with 36 voting against it. Three senators did not vote.
The Respect for Marriage Act prohibits states and the federal government from denying the validity of an out-of-state marriage based on sex, race or ethnicity. It repeals the Defense of Marriage Act, which denied federal benefits to same-sex couples. The bill also guarantees that religious organizations are not required to provide services or goods to celebrate a marriage and could not lose tax-exempt status or other benefits for not recognizing same-sex marriages, a condition Republican supporters of the bill insisted on.
This bill will protect Brian and his husband Johnathan Kirk’s marriage. They both grew up in the same hometown, Jefferson City. They have been together for more than 23 years.
“I think it'll be a sigh of relief, to say at least, for at least a piece of protection is now out there,” Brian Kirk said. “We have a little less to worry about.”
The Respect for Marriage Act does not require states to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples. Currently, states are required to due to the U.S. Supreme Court's opinion on the case of Obergefell v. Hodges. However, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas’ opinion on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade, included that the court should reconsider precedents giving rights to marriage equality and access to contraception.
Kirk said the LGBTQ community has been concerned about their right to marriage since Thomas wrote his opinion.
“As often happens in our society, we find that one big step forward sometimes then precipitates a number of little steps or big steps backward, and I think that's been the concern since then,” he said.
Same-sex marriage wouldn't be allowed in Missouri if the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Obergefell v. Hodges. Kirk said he wishes Congress would go further to protect the right to marriage.
“Missouri could very well be a state that says if we give a choice, legislatively, to take away the marriage rights of gay people, I would expect it probably would happen here,” he said.
Missouri’s Roy Blunt, a Republican who soon will retire from office, helped pass the bill in the Senate by voting in support of the measure.
“This bill is now designed to accomplish two things,” Blunt said in a statement. “People who are legally married in one state have the same protections and responsibilities in any other state that are offered to and required of marriages. And, this legislation enhances the religious freedom for all Americans by protecting religious organizations from retaliation by federal agencies due to their views on marriage. I believe it’s better for Congress to clarify these issues than for federal judges to make these decisions.”
Missouri’s other senator, Josh Hawley, said he opposed the bill on principle because he does not believe the Supreme Court correctly decided on Obergefell v. Hodges, therefore, Congress should not write a law to protect it, according to a spokesperson in his office.
Kirk is the pastor at St. Joseph’s First Christian Church. He said religious and legal marriages are two separate things.
“Churches don't marry people. We bless people's marriages,” he said. “The marriage is a legal thing as we understand it. So, what we're doing is blessing it.”
Kirk said although his marriage is protected, it isn’t enough.
“There's both sort of an excitement but also, you know, there's still a sense of we haven't gone far enough yet,” he said. “There's still work to be done.”
The United States House of Representatives is expected to pass the Respect for Marriage Act this week, and President Joe Biden said he looks forward to signing it into law.
