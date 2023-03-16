When the city pitched a parks tax in 2021, the vast majority of the money was promised for the upkeep and improvement of existing facilities.
Voters responded enthusiastically, but now city officials are pondering an initiative that focuses on the new instead of the old. At a work session Wednesday, the City Council discussed a proposal to spend $20,000 on a feasibility study for a new sports complex that could involve everything from a rock climbing wall and RV park to courts for baseball, pickleball and basketball.
"There are a lot of people who would like to participate in other sports that we may not have," Mayor John Josendale said. "There are a lot of families that travel away to play on teams. If there are people doing that to go to other places, can we do something here that would allow us to do that?"
The concept is still in its infancy, but things are far enough along that Josendale, along with City Manager Bryan Carter and Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Natalie Redmond, visited Hoover, Alabama, to see what a facility would look like. But another person who accompanied them on the trip may show just how significant a sports facility could be to the face of St. Joseph.
It was Steven Craig, the owner of East Hills Shopping Center.
"Everyone was very impressed," Craig, the president and CEO of Craig Realty Group, told News-Press NOW. "I fully support this idea and I support the idea of the mall site."
At the work session, possible locations mentioned for a sports facility included the East Hills site but also the riverfront or greenspace in the community. One of the firms that would be involved in the feasibility study helped repurpose a former retail outlet into a sports facility.
Josendale said it's too early to say where a sports facility project could happen in St. Joseph.
"In Branson, Missouri, they did one where they turned an outlet mall around and made it into a sports facility," Josendale said. "That could be a possibility. The riverfront could be a possibility. It's very open. That's another reason for the feasibility study. Where does it work?"
Craig envisions some kind of mixed use in the future at East Hills, with sports, entertainment, office space and restaurants as well as retail sites that are accessed from the outside rather than an interior mall. The proximity to Interstate 29 would make the site advantageous for attracting travel sports teams, he said.
Much has changed since Craig arrived in Orange County 50 years ago and indoor malls ruled the retail landscape.
"Retail has evolved," he said. "Retail has changed and we are going to be adapting to that change. We are going to be looking at different uses."
But first things first. The council will introduce an ordinance Monday to pay $20,000 for two firms, SFC (Sports Facilities Companies) and Clancy's Sports, to conduct a feasibility study. Both are based in Florida.
Other potential partners in paying for the study, which will cost $65,000, include Buchanan County, the Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Chamber of Commerce, Mosaic Life Care, Missouri Western State University and the St. Joseph School District.
